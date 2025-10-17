- Home
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Fneish — Abducted by “Israel” in Broad Daylight
Infographic By Abir Qanso
A father of five from South Lebanon, Ali Fneish was seized by “Israeli” forces on June 4, 2025, while fishing off the coast of Naqoura — in full view of Lebanese authorities who failed to intervene.
A hardworking fisherman devoted to his family, Ali’s abduction stands as another blatant breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.
