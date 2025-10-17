Venezuela Condemns Trump’s “Bellicose and Extravagant” Push for Regime Change

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has fiercely denounced what it called “bellicose and extravagant” remarks by US President Donald Trump, following his admission that he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations aimed at regime change in the oil-rich South American nation.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry warned that Trump’s disclosure of CIA activity and consideration of direct military action represented a “serious violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

“We observe with extreme alarm the use of the CIA, as well as the announced military deployments in the Caribbean, which amount to a policy of aggression, threat, and harassment against Venezuela,” the statement read. It added that Washington’s maneuvers were clearly intended to “legitimize a regime change operation with the ultimate goal of seizing Venezuelan oil resources.”

The ministry also accused Trump of using inflammatory rhetoric to stigmatize Latin American migration and fuel xenophobia across the region. Caracas said it had filed a formal complaint during an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States [CELAC], urging a unified regional response to Trump’s comments.

Following the US president’s remarks, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the CIA’s repeated involvement in foreign interventions. “No to war in the Caribbean… No to regime change… No to coups d’état orchestrated by the CIA,” Maduro declared. “How long will the CIA continue to carry on with its coups? Latin America doesn’t want them, doesn’t need them, and repudiates them.”

The Trump administration recently deployed eight warships, a nuclear-powered submarine, and fighter jets to the Caribbean under the pretext of combating drug trafficking into the United States. The US military has also conducted at least five lethal strikes against suspected traffickers near Venezuela’s coast.

On Wednesday, Venezuela’s UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada sent a letter to the UN Security Council, accusing Washington of killing at least 27 people in attacks on “civilian vessels transiting international waters.” He urged the Council to investigate the incidents, “determine their illegal nature,” and issue a statement reaffirming “the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states,” including Venezuela.