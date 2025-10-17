’Israeli’ Forces Intensify Raids and Arrests Across Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces launched a new wave of raids and detentions across several areas of the occupied West Bank on Friday, continuing their campaign of repression against Palestinian residents.

According to "Israeli" media, troops conducted extensive searches in the "Beitar Illit" settlement, citing concerns over a potential “security incident.”

The sweep came amid escalating military activity across the West Bank, where near-daily incursions persist.

In Nablus, occupation forces carried out a pre-dawn raid in the al-Makhfiyya neighborhood, detaining two young Palestinians.

Local sources reported that one of the youths was shot with live ammunition inside his home before being taken into custody.

Witnesses said "Israeli" special units infiltrated the area under cover of darkness before armored vehicles stormed in, surrounding a residential building and opening fire.

Meanwhile, in Jenin, a Palestinian youth was martyred on Thursday evening after being shot by occupation forces during a raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of the city.

The incident adds to the mounting toll of Palestinians martyred in the West Bank amid "Israel’s" ongoing military operations and collective punishment measures.

"Israeli" occupation forces continue to target Palestinian civilians and property through repeated home invasions and arbitrary arrests, often resulting in injuries, deaths, and extensive damage.

The latest escalation follows the "Israeli" entity’s decision to halt most of its assaults on Gaza under the October 9 ceasefire with the Palestinian Resistance, while maintaining intensified operations in the West Bank.