Kremlin Aide Proposes ‘Putin–Trump Tunnel’ Linking Russia and the US via the Bering Strait

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Kremlin official has proposed the construction of a massive undersea rail tunnel connecting Russia and the United States beneath the Bering Strait, calling it a symbol of renewed cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

Kirill Dmitriev, a presidential aide and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), floated the idea on X on Thursday, suggesting that both countries would benefit economically and strategically from the project.

He invited billionaire Elon Musk to participate through his Boring Company, which specializes in underground transport systems.

“Elon Musk, imagine connecting the US and Russia, the Americas and Afro-Eurasia with the Putin–Trump Tunnel — a 70-mile link symbolizing unity,” Dmitriev wrote.

He said the project would promote resource exploration, create jobs, and stimulate both economies.

Dmitriev’s post came shortly after US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna released declassified Soviet files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, which also contained a 1960s plan for a “Khrushchev–Kennedy World Peace Bridge” between Alaska and Russia.

Dmitriev reposted the historical drawings, calling the vision of a US–Russia connection “enduring.”

He estimated the tunnel’s cost at over $65 billion, but claimed that Musk’s technology could reduce it to under $8 billion and complete it within eight years.

The proposal follows a recent thaw in bilateral relations since Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January, marked by multiple high-level meetings, including a Putin–Trump summit in Alaska in August.