Turkey to Send Military Equipment to Syria to Back Anti-Kurdish Campaign
By Staff, Agencies
Turkey is preparing to deliver major military equipment to Syria in the coming weeks as part of a broader effort to target Kurdish militants near its southern border, Bloomberg reported, citing Turkish officials familiar with the matter.
The planned shipments reportedly include armored vehicles, drones, artillery, missiles, and air-defense systems, to be deployed primarily in northern Syria.
Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deployment avoids southern regions of Syria, where tensions with “Israel” remain high.
The military support is intended to bolster Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria’s self-appointed interim president, who led militants in the campaign to oust Bashar al-Assad last year.
Al-Sharaa is now focused on rebuilding Syria’s army, much of which was destroyed during “Israel’s” post-conflict strikes.
Ankara’s backing of al-Sharaa is seen as part of its strategy to counter Kurdish autonomy efforts along the border and curb the influence of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes groups linked to the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.
