Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Turkey to Send Military Equipment to Syria to Back Anti-Kurdish Campaign

Turkey to Send Military Equipment to Syria to Back Anti-Kurdish Campaign
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey is preparing to deliver major military equipment to Syria in the coming weeks as part of a broader effort to target Kurdish militants near its southern border, Bloomberg reported, citing Turkish officials familiar with the matter.

The planned shipments reportedly include armored vehicles, drones, artillery, missiles, and air-defense systems, to be deployed primarily in northern Syria.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deployment avoids southern regions of Syria, where tensions with “Israel” remain high.

The military support is intended to bolster Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria’s self-appointed interim president, who led militants in the campaign to oust Bashar al-Assad last year.

Al-Sharaa is now focused on rebuilding Syria’s army, much of which was destroyed during “Israel’s” post-conflict strikes.

Ankara’s backing of al-Sharaa is seen as part of its strategy to counter Kurdish autonomy efforts along the border and curb the influence of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes groups linked to the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Syria turkey military equipment BasharAssad

Comments

  1. Related News
Turkey to Send Military Equipment to Syria to Back Anti-Kurdish Campaign

Turkey to Send Military Equipment to Syria to Back Anti-Kurdish Campaign

3 hours ago
Kremlin Aide Proposes ‘Putin–Trump Tunnel’ Linking Russia and the US via the Bering Strait

Kremlin Aide Proposes ‘Putin–Trump Tunnel’ Linking Russia and the US via the Bering Strait

5 hours ago
Poland Rocked by Scandal After Secret Military Documents Found in Landfill

Poland Rocked by Scandal After Secret Military Documents Found in Landfill

8 hours ago
Oxford Invested in 49+ Firms Tied to Illegal “Israeli” Activity

Oxford Invested in 49+ Firms Tied to Illegal “Israeli” Activity

11 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 17-10-2025 Hour: 06:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot