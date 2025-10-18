’Israeli’ Raids Sweep West Bank, Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched a series of large-scale raids and incursions into various areas of al-Quds and the West Bank at dawn on Saturday.

In Jenin, IOF stormed the Al-Marah neighborhood and the town of Beit Qad, arresting a young man from the town. They also arrested two young men from a residential building in the city.

The IOF continued their raid into the town of Beita, south of Nablus, amid heavy deployment and military vehicles in the town's neighborhoods. An ambulance crew was detained near the Samer Abu Zeitoun barracks during the ongoing raid.

The IOF also stormed the old and new Askar camps east of Nablus.

In occupied al-Quds, IOF raided the home of freed prisoner Mahmoud Musa Issa, who was deported to Egypt, in the town of Anata. They also stormed the Qalandia camp north of the city, firing sound bombs intensively during the raid.

The IOF also raided the homes of residents in the village of Al-Burj, south of al-Khalil, and the village of Beit Sira, in the Ramallah district.

In a related context, settlers cut off the main water line supplying the town of Al-Auja, north of Ariha.

These incursions and escalation come amid ongoing "Israeli" measures against Palestinians in various cities and villages, amid warnings of their repercussions for the humanitarian and security situation in the West Bank.

