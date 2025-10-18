Trump Boasts of Blowing Up a “Drug Submarine”, Reviving CIA Games in Latin America

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump announced that the US military had destroyed a submarine in the Caribbean allegedly used for drug trafficking, describing it as part of his administration’s campaign against what he called “narcoterrorists” linked to Venezuela.

“We attacked a submarine, and that was a drug-carrying submarine built specifically for transporting massive amounts of drugs,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Just so you understand, this was not an innocent group of people,” he added.

According to US officials, the strike marks a rare instance in which the US Navy destroyed a submersible vessel at sea. American media reported that the Navy also detained multiple survivors from the incident — the first such case on record.

Trump said the operation followed a series of US attacks on at least five surface vessels since September, allegedly operated by cartels with Venezuelan backing. He reiterated accusations that President Nicolas Maduro’s government aids narcotics networks — claims Caracas has long denied.

The former president also confirmed that he had authorized covert CIA operations on Venezuelan soil but declined to clarify whether these actions were meant to overthrow Maduro. During his first term, Trump’s administration imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela and placed a $50 million bounty on Maduro’s arrest.

In response, Maduro condemned what he called Washington’s “CIA-led coups,” insisting that Latin America “doesn’t want them, doesn’t need them, and repudiates them.” The Venezuelan government dismissed US claims of cartel cooperation and pledged to resist any potential invasion.