Zelensky Admits He “Hates” Putin — Says Feeling Is Mutual After Meeting Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky openly declared that he “hates” Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming that the sentiment is mutual. His comments came shortly after a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

“Putin hates me,” Zelensky told reporters in Washington, DC. When asked whether he felt the same way, the Ukrainian leader replied that it would be “strange” to feel otherwise toward someone who “tries to kill all of us.” He added, “I have the same attitude towards this man.”

Zelensky expressed support for Trump’s calls for an immediate ceasefire along the current front lines but declined to specify whether Washington had agreed to provide long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev. “We have to work on it more,” he said, implying that progress on the issue remained limited.

Meanwhile, Putin reiterated that he is open to meeting Zelensky — but only once a draft peace treaty is ready for signing. However, the Russian president questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, arguing that his term expired in 2024 and that he had refused to hold elections under martial law.

Moscow has maintained that any ceasefire deal must involve Ukraine withdrawing its forces from parts of Russian regions still under its control and the West halting military aid to Kiev. Putin has also insisted that Ukraine recognize Russia’s new borders and abandon its bid to join NATO.