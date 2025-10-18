Trump Officials Urge Supreme Court to Allow National Guard In Illinois

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration on Friday asked the US supreme court to permit the deployment of national guard troops to Illinois, as the president pushes to expand the domestic use of the military in a growing number of Democratic-led cities.

In an emergency filing, the justice department urged the court to overturn a lower court ruling that halted the deployment of several hundred national guard troops to the Chicago area.

The district judge had raised doubts about the administration’s justification for sending troops, questioning its explanation in light of local conditions.

A federal appeals court upheld the lower court’s decision on Thursday, keeping the deployment on hold while the legal challenge proceeds.

Late on Friday evening, US district judge Sara Ellis ordered federal officers to use body cameras. Ellis said those officers trained and equipped with body-worn cameras must turn them on while conducting immigration enforcement activity, including during interactions with the public.

The new measure follows her earlier temporary restraining order requiring federal immigration officers to give warnings before using anti-riot weapons like tear gas and to wear visible identification.

Ellis also said she wants representatives from federal immigration agencies to appear at a hearing on Monday to answer her questions about how her order – in effect until 6 November – is being implemented.

D John Sauer, the solicitor general representing the administration, wrote in the new filing that federal agents have repeatedly been “threatened and assaulted” in Chicago and the suburb of Broadview, where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement [Ice] detention facility is located.

Trump has already sent national guard units to Chicago and Portland, following earlier deployments to Los Angeles, Memphis, and Washington DC. The president has argued that military intervention is needed to curb unrest and bolster immigration enforcement.

Trump and his supporters have portrayed these cities as dangerous and overwhelmed by violent demonstrations, framing the military’s role as essential to restoring order.

Democratic officials have pushed back sharply, saying the president’s claims are greatly exaggerated and politically motivated. They accuse Trump of misusing his authority to punish opponents.

Judges have also voiced skepticism about the administration’s depiction of events. Local leaders say protests over immigration enforcement have been mostly small and peaceful, contradicting Trump’s characterization of “war zone” conditions.

A recent report from the Guardian revealed that US military veterans increasingly face arrest and injury amid protests over Trump’s deportation campaign and his push to deploy national guard members to an increasing number of American cities.