Hamas Denounces Brutal Attack on Abu Shaaban Family

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, strongly condemned the brutal attack committed by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, on Friday evening.

The attack targeted a civilian vehicle belonging to the Abu Shaaban family, resulting in the martyrdom of 11 Palestinians, including seven children and three women.

According to the movement, the family members were attempting to inspect their home when an "Israeli" tank shell struck their vehicle.

In an official statement, Hamas described the attack as “a horrific crime” that constitutes “a flagrant violation of all human values and international laws.”

The movement emphasized that the deadly assault highlights the occupation's deliberate policy of targeting defenseless civilians without justification.

Hamas stressed that the assault of the Abu Shaaban family is part of the ongoing violations of the recently agreed-upon ceasefire.

The statement added, “The enemy continues to carry out its attacks and crimes against our people in flagrant violation of all the obligations stipulated in the agreement.”

The movement further asserted that “the blood of our people's children and women remains a direct target for the Zionist killing machine.”

Hamas called on US President Donald Trump and all mediators involved in the ceasefire agreement to “take serious action to monitor the occupation's violations and compel it to respect the ceasefire agreement and stop targeting civilians.”

The group also appealed to the international community, human rights organizations, and humanitarian bodies to fulfill their responsibilities by “pressuring 'Israel' to halt war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people and holding the criminal occupation leaders accountable.”

Hamas concluded that this brutal assault adds to a long record of crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people and confirms its aggressive and expansionist intentions in Gaza and beyond.