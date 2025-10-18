No Kings’ Protest Against Trump Set for October 18

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of protesters will gather across the United States on Saturday, October 18, for the next round of No Kings protests against the Trump administration and what protesters describe as its authoritarian governing style.

Currently, some 2,500 events are confirmed in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and several cities around the world, making it one of the largest coordinated protest movements in US history.

Participation is expected to surpass the five million people who joined the June protests, which spanned 2,200 events across the country.

The co-founder of the Indivisible organization, Ezra Levin, told NBC News that he anticipates “the largest protest in modern American history on Oct. 18,” adding that the scale of the turnout will send a message not only to the administration but also to Democratic lawmakers.

Demonstrations are scheduled in major cities across the United States, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, Portland and Chicago, where the National Guard is currently deployed on Trump’s orders.

Events are also planned in smaller communities across the country, in parks, courthouses and public squares. Marches and solidarity events have also been organized in other countries including Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The "No Kings" movement, launched earlier this year in response to Trump's authoritarian behavior, is organized by a coalition of labor, civil rights, and activist groups. Following protests on key dates like Trump's birthday and Independence Day, the October 18 protests focus on frustration over National Guard deployments and the government shutdown, emphasizing a fight for democracy against dictatorship.

Republican leaders have condemned the upcoming "No Kings" protests, accusing Democrats and liberals of using them for political theater during the government shutdown.

Meanwhile, the White House warned against violence, and Republican Party leaders like Tom Emmer and Steve Scalise claimed the protests were a distraction from the shutdown.

Organizers dismissed these accusations as political maneuvers, criticizing Republicans for focusing on attacks instead of resolving issues like healthcare and government reopening.