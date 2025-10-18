Imam Musa Sadr’s Family Protests Lebanese Court’s Bail for Gaddafi’s Son

By Staff, Agencies

The family of Lebanon’s prominent Shia cleric Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr, who went missing in Libya more than four decades ago, has protested against a Lebanese judge’s decision to order the release of the son of Libya’s slain dictator Muammar Gaddafi on condition that he pay $11 million bail.

In a statement released on Friday, Sadr’s family and those of his companions called upon people in Lebanon and around the globe to strive for the discovery of the truth behind the abduction and imprisonment of the distinguished Shia cleric and his aides in Libya.

“This crime, which was initiated at the hands of Muammar Gaddafi, his [deposed] regime and his accomplices, has continued up until now; with the defendants in the case concealing their whereabouts. They refuse to provide critical information about the location of our three loved ones, and overlook legal obligations and official memoranda of understanding between Lebanon and Libya,” the statement read.

The Sadr family then expressed surprise and unhappiness over false media coverage and targeted efforts by some individuals in defense of Hannibal Gaddafi.

“Hannibal, himself, was a member of the former Libyan regime’s security apparatus, and possesses important information about the fate of Imam Sadr.”

The family pointed out that Hannibal was arrested in 2015 by a court order and at the request of Interpol. He refused to disclose vital information during the course of investigation despite being fully aware of them.

“Therefore, the families of Imam Musa al-Sadr and his brothers, His Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoub and Mr. Abbas Badreddine, have filed a lawsuit against him, and his detention is in accordance with law and judicial jurisdiction.”

Sadr’s family also warned that some individuals are trying to use financial resources and media outlets to distort reality, divert public opinion, and present the culprit as a victim.

“The Sadr family calls on all freedom-loving people, especially those who have expressed concern about arbitrary detention, to stand for truth, and raise their voices to end one of the gravest injustices of modern history – the kidnapping of Imam Sadr and his companions.”

The family finally reiterated its full commitment to the path and ideals of the missing Shia cleric, and the legal and humane pursuit of the case within the framework of established legal principles.

Imam Musa al-Sadr was a prominent Shia cleric of Iranian descent who founded the Lebanese Amal [Hope] Movement in 1974. He came to Lebanon in 1959 to work for the rights of Shia Muslims in the port city of Tyre, located about 80 kilometers [50 miles] south of Beirut.

The cleric disappeared on August 31, 1978, during an official visit to the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Lebanon still holds former Libyan officials responsible for the disappearance of the trio.

Since Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011, Lebanon and Iran have repeatedly called on the Libyan government to launch an investigation into Sadr’s disappearance.

Hannibal Gaddafi, held in custody in Lebanon, faces charges of withholding information regarding Sadr’s case.

In August 2016, Sadr’s family filed a lawsuit against Gaddafi over his role in the disappearance of the senior Shia cleric.