Maduro Thanks Cuba for Solidarity, Condemns US-Backed Covert Operations

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday expressed deep gratitude to the people and leadership of Cuba for their “massive solidarity,” reaffirming that the two nations will “stand together in all circumstances.”

In a televised speech, Maduro praised the submission of 4.3 million Cuban signatures rejecting US threats against Venezuela’s stability and peace, describing it as a “powerful expression of brotherhood.”

He also announced the completion of the Independence 200 military exercises, which mobilized defense units across the states of Mérida, Trujillo, Lara, and Yaracuy, highlighting what he called “huge and massive” marches in support of the exercises.

“We love peace, we want peace, and we will continue to achieve peace, because we are the people of the liberators of the Americas,” Maduro said.

Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned alleged CIA operations against Venezuela, following a New York Times report that the Trump administration secretly authorized covert missions — including deadly strikes inside Venezuela — as part of efforts to topple Maduro’s government.

According to the report, the CIA’s expanded authority marks a sharp escalation from previous US actions, such as maritime attacks near Venezuelan waters that have already killed 27 people.