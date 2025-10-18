- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Our Forgotten Detainees: Yousef Abdallah — Captured Defending His Homeland
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic By Abir Qanso
A husband and patriot from Al-Babliyah, Yousef Abdallah was captured in Aita Al-Shaab in October 2024 after running out of ammunition while defending his land.
Abandoned by the state yet steadfast in duty, Yousef’s capture embodies the sacrifices of those who stood firm as “Israel” invaded Lebanon’s southern frontier.
Comments
- Related News