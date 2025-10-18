Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Our Forgotten Detainees: Yousef Abdallah — Captured Defending His Homeland

access_time 2 hours ago
Infographic By Abir Qanso

A husband and patriot from Al-Babliyah, Yousef Abdallah was captured in Aita Al-Shaab in October 2024 after running out of ammunition while defending his land.

Abandoned by the state yet steadfast in duty, Yousef’s capture embodies the sacrifices of those who stood firm as “Israel” invaded Lebanon’s southern frontier.

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

