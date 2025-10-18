ICC Rejects ’Israeli’ Appeal to Overturn Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

By Staff, Agencies

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected an appeal by the "Israeli" occupation seeking to overturn arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant, both accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In a statement released Friday, the ICC ruled that "Israel’s" motion to rescind the warrants was “not an appealable issue,” reaffirming its earlier finding that the two officials bear criminal responsibility for atrocities committed during the ongoing war.

The decision delivers another major setback for Tel "Aviv," which has sought since May to dismiss the ICC’s case on procedural and jurisdictional grounds.

The arrest warrants, issued in November 2024, said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Netanyahu and Gallant oversaw systematic war crimes — including deliberate attacks on civilians, starvation as a weapon of war, and collective punishment.

In July, the ICC had already rejected "Israel’s" motion to dismiss the case, ruling there was “no legal basis” to halt the proceedings. The new 13-page decision again denied "Israel’s" request to appeal, stating simply: “The Chamber rejects the request.”

The court continues to examine "Israel’s" broader challenge to its jurisdiction as international bodies increasingly describe its actions in Gaza as genocidal.