Police Injured in Clashes Outside US Embassy in Bogotá

By Staff, Agencies

Four police officers were injured on Friday after protesters outside the US Embassy in Bogotá attacked security forces with arrows and makeshift explosives during a rally denouncing US President Donald Trump’s policies, local authorities confirmed.

Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said that “delinquents, some of whom were hooded, attacked the embassy with incendiary devices, explosives, and arrows.” According to Galán, the injured officers sustained wounds to the face, legs, and arms.

Images released by the Defense Ministry showed chaotic scenes near the embassy, including one officer with an arrow lodged in his arm.

The protest was organized by Congreso de los Pueblos (People’s Congress), whose spokesperson Jimmy Moreno told AFP that the demonstration sought to reject US interference in Latin America and condemn Washington’s complicity in the genocide of Palestinians.

“We are demonstrating for our sovereignty, no more interference from the United States, against everything the United States has been involved in — the genocide of Palestinians, its interference in Latin America, and the threats it has been making in the Caribbean against the Venezuelan Bolivarian model,” Moreno said.

The group had been staging protests across Bogotá since Monday, though Friday’s rally was the first to turn violent.