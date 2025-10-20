“Israel” Accused of 47 Ceasefire Violations in Gaza, 38 Palestinians Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s Government Media Office has accused the “Israeli” entity of violating the ceasefire agreement with Hamas 47 times since it took effect on October 10, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 Palestinians and the injury of 143 others.

In a statement on Sunday, the media office said the violations — which took place under a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump — included “crimes of direct gunfire against civilians, deliberate shelling, and the arrest of several civilians.”

The authorities in Gaza urged the United Nations and the guarantor parties to the ceasefire to “intervene urgently to compel the occupation to halt its ongoing aggression and protect unarmed civilians.”

Fresh “Israeli” attacks were reported across several parts of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including Rafah in the south and Jabalia in the north, where at least two people were killed and several others wounded.

Despite the agreement allowing humanitarian access to Gaza, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Rafah crossing would remain closed “until Hamas hands over the bodies of all deceased captives still held in Gaza.” The crossing serves as a vital gateway for humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he had ordered the military to “act forcefully” in Gaza after his cabinet accused Hamas of “violating the ceasefire.”

Military spokesperson Avichai Adraee claimed that the latest strikes were “a response to a flagrant violation of the ceasefire,” warning that “Israel” would “respond firmly and strongly.” The “Israeli” military alleged that Hamas had attacked its forces with rocket-propelled grenades and sniper fire.

Hamas, however, denied any involvement in attacks, reaffirming its “full commitment” to the truce and stating it had “no knowledge of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area.”

The entity’s renewed assaults have cast serious doubt over the fragile ceasefire, which has so far allowed only limited humanitarian access to Gaza amid ongoing tensions and sporadic violence.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the “Israeli” war on Gaza — now entering its second year — has martyred at least 68,159 people and wounded 170,203 since October 2023. The onslaught has displaced more than two million residents, devastated much of the territory’s infrastructure, and left nearly the entire population dependent on humanitarian aid.