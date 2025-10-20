Iran Condemns “Cruel and Inhuman” “Israeli” Abuse of Rights Activist Greta Thunberg

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has sharply condemned the “Israeli” entity’s mistreatment of Swedish rights activist Greta Thunberg, who had expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, denouncing the actions as “cruel, inhuman, and degrading.”

In a statement posted on X, spokesman Esmail Baghaei referred to reports that “Israel” had “tortured and sexually humiliated” Thunberg. He cited her recent interview with a Swedish newspaper in which she described being violently assaulted during a protest.

“They grab me, pull me to the ground, and throw an ‘Israeli’ flag over me,” Thunberg was quoted as saying.

Baghaei said the “Israeli” entity’s behavior reflected a systematic effort to instill fear and suppress dissent amid its ongoing genocide in Gaza. He added that the assault on Thunberg was meant “to terrorize any courageous person who dares to stand up for justice and human dignity for Palestinians, and to intimidate the world into silence over its genocide and atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The spokesman further condemned the entity’s covert propaganda campaigns, alleging that it “pays selected influencers $7,000 per post to gloss over its crimes.” “The truth written by innocent blood cannot be concealed by bribery or intimidation,” Baghaei added.

His remarks came amid global outrage over “Israel’s” violent interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla — a civilian convoy carrying international activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

During the “Israeli” raid on the flotilla, several peace activists were injured and detained as their ships neared Gaza’s territorial waters.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, organized by international solidarity groups and including vessels from more than a dozen countries, sought to challenge the “Israeli” blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip. Its organizers said the mission was entirely peaceful and aimed to draw attention to what they described as “the world’s longest and most brutal siege” against Gaza’s civilian population.

The crackdown has reignited memories of the “Israeli” attack on the Mavi Marmara in 2010, when commandos killed 10 activists in international waters — an incident that sparked worldwide condemnation and remains a symbol of “Israel’s” impunity at sea.