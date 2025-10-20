“Israeli” Entity Halts Gaza Strikes After Deadly Ceasefire Violations Martyr 45 Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military announced late Sunday that it had “renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip following a day of deadly attacks that martyred at least 45 Palestinians and left scores wounded.

According to “Israeli” media, the military claimed the strikes were launched in retaliation for an alleged truce violation by Hamas, accusing the group of targeting its forces and killing two “Israeli” soldiers in Rafah.

Hamas’s armed wing firmly denied any involvement, saying it had “no knowledge” of the reported clashes and remained “fully committed” to the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, accused the “Israeli” entity of “persistently breaching the agreement and fabricating pretexts to justify its crimes.”

Western outlets reported that the halt in “Israeli” strikes came after pressure from the Donald Trump administration, which urged “Israel” to exercise restraint and avoid jeopardizing the fragile truce.

“Israeli” sources said senior US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to arrive Monday, followed by Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday, for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials to advance ceasefire implementation.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation led by senior leader Khalil Al-Hayya arrived in Egypt on Sunday to coordinate with mediators on maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring humanitarian access.

US media reported that humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza would resume on Monday, a move made at Washington’s request but reportedly met with frustration within “Israel.” Aid entry had been suspended earlier in the day over alleged violations of the truce.

The Trump-brokered ceasefire, which took effect on October 10, ended more than two years of devastating war that claimed nearly 68,160 Palestinian lives and left over 170,200 injured.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the “Israeli” entity has violated the ceasefire 80 times since its inception, causing 97 deaths and 230 injuries — including 21 violations recorded on Sunday alone.