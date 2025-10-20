Trump Says Hamas Leaders Not Behind IOF Deaths in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump suggested that the leadership of Hamas was not responsible for the recent death of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in southern Gaza.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on October 19, Trump attributed the attack to “some rebels".

Trump stated clearly: “Either way, it’s going to be handled properly. It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly.”

He expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza would hold and reaffirmed Washington’s intent to maintain stability citing “it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas.”

Two "Israelis" were killed on Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip, the IOF confirmed. The two were identified as a Major and a Staff Sergeant, both members of units operating in the south.

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reaffirmed on Sunday their “full commitment” to implementing the ceasefire agreement across all areas of the Gaza Strip, denying any role or knowledge of recent incidents reported in Rafah.

In an official statement, the group said: “We affirm our complete commitment to implementing everything that has been agreed upon, foremost among them the ceasefire in all areas of the Gaza Strip.”