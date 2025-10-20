France: Opposition Slams Louvre Heist as National Humiliation

By Staff, Agencies

The President of the right-wing National Rally party Jordan Bardella said that the robbery that took place at the iconic Louvre Museum on Sunday is an “intolerable humiliation” for France.

The heist took place at around 9:30 a.m. local time, when a group of masked intruders used a truck-mounted basket lift to reach a window on a facade of the museum, officials said.

The gang entered the Apollon Gallery and escaped on motorbikes within four to seven minutes, leaving one item – reportedly the crown of Empress Eugenie – damaged and found outside.

“The Louvre is a global symbol of our culture. This heist, which allowed thieves to steal the Crown Jewels of France, is an intolerable humiliation for our country,” Bardella, who’s also a member of the European Parliament, wrote on X. “How far will the decay of the state go?” he added.

Veteran right-wing politician Marine Le Pen, who leads the National Rally’s parliamentary group in the French National Assembly, described in a post on X the theft as yet another “ordeal” for France and a wound to the nation’s “soul,” while wishing the security forces courage in recovering the jewels.

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the robbery as a “very professional” operation, emphasizing that the stolen items have “inestimable heritage value.”

Culture Minister Rachida Dati said no injuries were reported and that investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, the equipment used for the break-in, and interviewing staff.

The Apollon Gallery has housed what remains of the French Crown Jewels since the late 19th century, including items formerly belonging to Napoleon’s family and Empress Eugenie.