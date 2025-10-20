Netanyahu Eyes Another Term

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" so-called prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he will seek another term in the November 2026 parliamentary election.

Netanyahu’s recent tenure has been defined by his controversial judicial reform, the Hamas captive crisis, and the war in Gaza – issues for which he has received both criticism and praise.

In an interview with "Israel’s" Channel 14 on Saturday, Netanyahu confirmed that he intends to seek another term in office, adding that he expects to win.

The polarizing leader of the right-wing Likud party served as prime minister from 1996 to 1999 and 2009 to 2021. He returned to office in December 2022 following the collapse of the ruling coalition.

Netanyahu has claimed that he is “the only person capable of keeping 'Israel' safe” and boasted about his close ties with US President Donald Trump. He has taken a hardline stance on Hamas and initiated a 12-day air war with Iran in June.

Netanyahu is currently on trial in three corruption cases, in which he denies any wrongdoing. He has also sought to limit the powers of "Israel’s" Supreme Court, triggering mass protests.

A Channel 12 poll published this week indicates that Likud would win 72 seats if the election were held today, remaining the largest faction in the Knesset.

The uptick in popularity follows an internationally brokered ceasefire with Hamas and the release of the remaining captives.