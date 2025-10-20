Top General Calls for Maximum Military Readiness

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, said the enemy seeks to weaken Iran’s national unity, asserting that the armed forces must maintain the highest level of readiness and continuously strengthen it day by day.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Army cadets attended by senior commanders, Mousavi congratulated the graduates and described them as officers of the Resistance Front and future leaders of the Army.

Today, Palestine is the beloved name of the world, and Gaza stands as a symbol of steadfastness and the triumph of blood over the sword, General Mousavi said.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces highlighted the far-reaching consequences of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, stating that the operation marked the beginning of major regional and global developments.

He noted that after years of media domination by the United States and the Zionist entity to portray themselves as righteous, their true criminal, bloodthirsty, and child-killing nature has been exposed to the world, while Palestine — once on the verge of being forgotten — has once again become the foremost issue of global concern.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Mousavi added that the Zionist entity, with US support, sought to attack Iran in an attempt to escape its current predicament of disgrace, widespread public hatred, and internal disarray.

However, he said, the regime suffered a crushing defeat and, in desperation, was forced to call for a ceasefire.

Major General Mousavi said the enemy seeks to undermine national cohesion and weaken Iran’s unparalleled bastion of Resistance, asserting that the armed forces must maintain the highest level of readiness and continuously strengthen it day by day.