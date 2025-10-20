Please Wait...

IRG Chief Vows To Boost Ties With Yemen Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Major General Mohammad Pakpour, conveyed a message of condolence and solidarity to the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF], Brigadier General Youssef Hassan Al-Madani, following the martyrdom of Major General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari.

In his message, Pakpour affirmed that the martyrdom of Al-Ghamari would only increase the determination of Yemen's steadfast and heroic people to continue confronting the enemies of the region and defending the oppressed.

He highlighted that Yemen’s struggle aligns with broader regional Resistance efforts and the pursuit of justice—especially in support of the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza.

The IRG commander emphasized that such sacrifices serve to strengthen the resolve to confront global imperialism and international Zionism.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic’s full readiness to deepen strategic cooperation with the YAF in confronting shared threats.

Earlier, the YAF mourned the martyrdom of Major General Al-Ghamari, describing it as a sacrifice made "on the road to al-Quds." The military leadership affirmed that “the 'Israeli' enemy will pay the price for its crime.”

