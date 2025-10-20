Yemen Warns: “Israel” Will Pay If Gaza Deal Fails

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdulwahid Abu Rass, warned that the "Israeli" occupation entity will pay a heavy price in case of the collapse of the Gaza agreement.

Abu Rass said the Republic of Yemen is closely monitoring developments in the Gaza Strip and the Zionist enemy’s continued violations, which reflect a clear renunciation of its obligations under the reached agreement.

In remarks to the Saba News Agency, the deputy minister warned of the agreement’s potential collapse, reiterating Yemen’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their heroic fighters.

“It must be clear that any collapse of the agreement will exact a heavy price from the enemy, God willing, and its losses will be greater than before,” he said.

“We assure our brothers in the Resistance factions that they are not alone — this is a collective struggle. We stand with them and, God willing, will not abandon them, whatever the challenges or the course of events.”