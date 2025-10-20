Iran Gains Ground in Nuclear Standoff

By Staff, Agencies

In letter to UN chief, Iran, Russia, and China said that the expiration of Resolution 2231 marks the end of the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] monitoring.

Iran, China, and Russia have once again joined forces to prevent the implementation of pre-JCPOA UN sanctions against Tehran, which were officially re-instated last month but have yet to bear practical fruit due to growing international opposition.

On August 28, the UK, France, and Germany triggered the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA]'s 'snapback' mechanism, launching a 30-day process to reinstate all UN sanctions on Iran over alleged non-compliance.

In a Saturday letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iranian, Russian and Chinese representatives at the UN said Europe’s decision to trigger the snapback lacked any legal foundation.

In the letter, Iran called the European snapback effort “legally defective,” saying the three countries had “reneged on their commitments” and lack the authority to invoke the mechanism.

The JCPOA, signed by Iran and six world powers, aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, lifting embargoes that peaked in 2012.

Under Trump, the US quit the deal in 2018, reimposing tough sanctions. Europe failed to ease the impact despite promises.

In 2020, Iran began reducing JCPOA commitments over Western non-compliance. Talks continued, but a final effort collapsed in June 2025 after US-"Israel" strikes hit Iran days before planned talks.

Iran, Russia, and China told the UN that Resolution 2231’s October 18 expiration bars the snapback of UN sanctions, especially since the West abandoned its JCPOA commitments.

The letter stated, “Under operative clause 8 of Resolution 2231, all of its provisions were terminated after October 18, 2025,” marking the end of UNSC oversight of Iran’s nuclear issue.

Alongside Russia and China, over 120 nations, including the Non-Aligned Movement [NAM], backed Iran during a ministerial meeting that took place in Uganda last week.

"We clearly see a rift in the international order here," said Shuaib Bahman, a political scientist.

"Iran's nuclear program has become one of the biggest points of contention between world powers since the end of WWII. Also, the situation and perception of Iran are significantly different than in 2012, when most of the world agreed with Obama's handling of the nuclear issue."

Iran's commitment to diplomacy and the West's blatant disregard for international accords over the past 10 years have shifted perspectives around the world, he added.

The political scientist said Russia and China “can still impede” snapback enforcement despite not blocking its invocation, making other countries hesitant to enforce UN sanctions on Iran.