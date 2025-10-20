Sarkozy to Serve Prison Term in Solitary Confinement

By Staff, Agencies

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, convicted of criminal conspiracy to secure funds for his 2007 election campaign, will serve his prison sentence in solitary confinement, AFP has reported.

On September 25, a Paris court sentenced the 70-year-old ex-leader to five years in prison over a 2005 scheme to obtain secret campaign funds from the late Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The court noted that Sarkozy offered to help restore Libya’s international standing in return for the payments. Citing the “exceptional gravity” of the offense, the judge ordered that Sarkozy begin serving his sentence even if he appeals.

Sarkozy, who was President of France from 2007 to 2012, becomes the first former EU leader to be jailed. His prison term is expected to start on Tuesday. AFP reported that he will likely be held in a nine-square-meter [95-square-foot] cell in La Santé prison’s solitary-confinement wing to limit contact with other inmates.

The ex-president denounced the ruling as an “injustice” and maintains his innocence. His lawyers have filed an appeal and are expected to request that his sentence be converted to house arrest.

The case stems from claims by Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, that around €50 million [$54.3 million] was funneled to Sarkozy’s campaign. The investigation began in 2013. Sarkozy also played a key role in NATO’s intervention in Libya, which led to Gaddafi’s overthrow and death in October 2011.

Sarkozy has previously been convicted in two separate cases involving corruption, influence-peddling, and illegal campaign financing, both resulting in house arrest.