Zelensky Open to Talks with Russia—But Only After Guns Fall Silent

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said he is ready to negotiate with Russia “in any format,” but only after a complete ceasefire along the current front lines.

Speaking with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Zelensky endorsed US President Donald Trump’s proposal for both sides to “stop where they are.” “Yes, I agree. If we want to stop this war and go to peace negotiations, urgently and in a diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay,” he said, emphasizing that Ukraine would not cede any “additional” territory to Russia.

The Ukrainian leader said he was prepared for talks “in any format—bilateral, trilateral—but not under missiles, not under drones.” Asked if he would attend Trump’s proposed summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Zelensky replied, “I’m ready.”

Zelensky confirmed that Trump has so far declined to provide Kiev with US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, despite discussions during their White House meeting on Friday.

For its part, Moscow has said a ceasefire would require Ukrainian forces to withdraw from Russian territory, end mobilization, and stop receiving foreign military aid. The Kremlin also demanded that Kiev recognize Russia’s new borders and abandon plans to join NATO.

President Putin has stated he is open to meeting Zelensky—but only once a peace treaty is finalized and ready for signing.