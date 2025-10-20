Trump: Ukraine Likely to Concede Territory to Russia

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine will inevitably lose some territory to Russia amid the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Trump indicated that Kiev was bound to make concessions. “Well, [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is going to take something. I mean, they fought, and he has a lot of property. I mean, he has won certain property,” he said.

While Ukraine has repeatedly ruled out territorial concessions, Moscow has insisted that the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from newly claimed Russian regions is a key condition for lasting peace.

Trump also discussed the potential supply of US-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. He stressed that while the issue was part of recent talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the US could not hand over its entire arsenal. “You know, we can’t give all of our weapons to Ukraine… I can’t jeopardize the United States,” he said.

Ahead of his meeting with Zelensky on Friday, Trump spoke with Putin, who warned that supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles would not alter the conflict but could damage US-Russia relations and “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement,” according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.