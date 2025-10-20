Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

The Heavy Toll: “Israel’s” Mounting Losses in the Gaza War

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 8 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

Nearly two years into the Gaza war, “Israel” faces a staggering toll extending far beyond the battlefield.

From human and economic devastation to deep political fractures and declining international standing, the war has exposed the fragility of the occupation’s military, political and social fabric.

Israel Palestine GazaStrip

Comments

