Leader to US President: Your Claims Are Pure Delusion – Iran Will Never Submit

By Al-Ahed News

Addressing recent remarks by the US President, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei dismissed Washington’s claims of destroying Iran’s nuclear industry as “pure delusion,” describing them as a futile attempt to boost the morale of the Zionist entity.

“The President of the United States boasts that they bombed Iran’s nuclear industry and destroyed it — well, stay in that delusion!” Imam Khamenei said.

He went on to say that “the foolish statements made by the American president are nothing but an attempt to raise the morale of the disheartened Zionists,” stressing that such rhetoric reflects weakness rather than power.

The Leader then questioned Washington’s actual strength, noting: “The US president tried to uplift the spirits of the Zionists and appear powerful, but if he truly possesses such strength, let him calm the millions protesting against him across the United States.”

Shifting the focus to Iran’s military capabilities, Imam Khamenei underlined that “Iranian missiles have turned several Zionist centers into ashes — something the enemies never imagined.” He added that these achievements are the work of “our young scientists,” and warned that “if necessary, we will use them again.”

In closing, he reaffirmed Iran’s resilience in the face of threats and assassinations. “The enemy takes pride in assassinating our scientists,” the Leader said, “but knowledge cannot be erased by the enemy’s bombs.”

He concluded by rejecting Washington’s narrative of power and dialogue, stating: “The American president claims to be fit for dialogue, but engagement based on domination leads to a known outcome — the Iranian nation will never submit.”