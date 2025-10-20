Russian Journalist Freed After Months in Baku

By Staff, Agencies

A Russian journalist detained in Azerbaijan earlier this year has been released and is returning home, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, confirmed that Igor Kartavykh – editor-in-chief of Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency – boarded a flight to Moscow after being cleared to leave the country.

Kartavykh was detained in June following a police raid on Sputnik’s Baku office.

Azerbaijani authorities charged him with fraud and illegal business activity, accusations the media outlet called “absurd.”

Zakharova said Russian diplomats had maintained contact with officials in Baku throughout the case and that Kartavykh had been placed under house arrest before his release.

“Kartavykh has been released from custody and has flown to Russia,” Zakharova told TASS on Sunday.

Kartavykh confirmed that he had landed in Moscow, telling RIA Novosti: “I feel fine – I’m glad to be back home.”

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan worsened after an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near Kazakhstan in December 2024, damaged during approach to Grozny amid Ukrainian drone activity, and further escalated following a deadly Russian police raid on Azerbaijani nationals in Ekaterinburg.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Kartavykh’s release ahead of Putin-Aliyev’s October meeting in Dushanbe was part of a swap, with Azerbaijani Mammadali Agayev also freed.

At his meeting with Aliyev, Putin said the crash was likely caused by a Russian missile self-destructing during an air-defense response to Ukraine and promised compensation and accountability.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to trade, humanitarian, and regional cooperation, pledging to continue dialogue “in the spirit of partnership and alliance.”