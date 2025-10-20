IRG Cmdr.: Iran’s Missile Arsenal Fully Intact After 12-Day War

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian commander has asserted that Iran’s missile and defense infrastructure remained completely unharmed after the 12-day war, declaring that “not even a scratch the size of a fly’s feather” was made on the country’s missiles.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, deputy coordinator of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] during the conflict, said in an interview that Iran’s missile force emerged from the US-“Israeli” assault unscathed.

“Not even a scratch, not a thin line the size of a fly’s feather, has been made on the body of our missiles,” he said, adding that none of Iran’s underground “missile cities” were damaged and that launch operations resumed swiftly after the attacks.

The 12-day war began on June 13, when the apartheid “Israeli” entity launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, causing the martyrdom of at least 1,064 people—including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The United States soon joined the assault, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in what Tehran described as a grave violation of international law. By June 24, Iran’s retaliatory strikes against both the “Israeli” entity and the US had forced a halt to the aggression.

Naqdi said the enemy failed to destroy even 3% of Iran’s launchers, despite claims of having destroyed half. “The 50 percent they claimed was not only wrong—they were unable to destroy even 3 percent of the launchers,” he stated. The commander emphasized that all missile technology is indigenous, simple enough “to be produced in a blacksmith shop,” and that Iran now has even more launchers than before the conflict, with the capacity to produce tens of thousands more.

He said the confrontation revealed that Iran was not only facing Israel but a much larger coalition. “We are in conflict with NATO—there is America, England, France, Jordan and the Zionist entity,” Naqdi noted, adding that US bases, foreign embassies, and regional radar systems were providing “Israel” with real-time intelligence.

Highlighting Iran’s defense achievements, Naqdi said the IRG alone shot down 43 “Israeli” drones, while Iranian defenses downed more than 140 hostile aircraft overall. He stressed that these results were achieved entirely through domestically developed systems, which he said “performed even better than imported ones like the S-300.”

“Our indigenous systems are more effective, modifiable, and are upgraded daily,” he said. “The enemy suffered a severe blow, and we proved that by relying on domestic power, the nation can stand firm against the most advanced adversaries.”

Naqdi concluded that Iran had no need to request a ceasefire during the war. “We had no problem; the pressure was bearable. The forces were standing firm,” he said.