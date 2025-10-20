Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Kushner, Witkoff Describe Gaza as “Nuclear-Like Ruins” but Deny Genocide in CBS Interview

Kushner, Witkoff Describe Gaza as “Nuclear-Like Ruins” but Deny Genocide in CBS Interview
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In a CBS 60 Minutes interview, former US presidential advisor Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff depicted Gaza’s devastation in haunting detail but rejected accusations that “Israel” committed genocide.

Kushner, who served as senior advisor to President Donald Trump, likened Gaza’s destruction to the aftermath of a nuclear strike.

“It looked almost like a nuclear bomb had been set off in that area,” he told interviewer Lesley Stahl, describing Palestinians returning to the ruins of their homes to pitch tents on the rubble. “They really have nowhere else to go,” he added.

Despite the grim portrayal, Kushner denied that the devastation amounted to genocide. When asked directly by Stahl, he replied, “No, no.” Witkoff agreed, saying, “Absolutely not… There was a war being fought.”

The discussion also touched on concerns over Kushner and Witkoff’s business ties to Gulf states, including Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza ceasefire.

Kushner defended their involvement, arguing that their global connections helped secure the hostage release deal. “If Steve and I didn’t have these deep relationships, the deal we got done would not have occurred,” he said.

Witkoff criticized “Israel’s” recent strike on Qatar that hit members of the Resistance’s negotiating team, calling it a “metastasizing effect” that undermined trust and forced Hamas underground.

He added that Trump grew frustrated afterward, believing “Israel was getting a little bit out of control” and needed restraint to protect broader US interests.

gaza genocide cbs jaredkushner UnitedStates DonadlTrump

Comments

  1. Related News
Kushner, Witkoff Describe Gaza as “Nuclear-Like Ruins” but Deny Genocide in CBS Interview

Kushner, Witkoff Describe Gaza as “Nuclear-Like Ruins” but Deny Genocide in CBS Interview

6 hours ago
Trump: Ukraine Likely to Concede Territory to Russia

Trump: Ukraine Likely to Concede Territory to Russia

8 hours ago
Trump Urges Donbass Ceasefire, Says Russia Holds Most of Region

Trump Urges Donbass Ceasefire, Says Russia Holds Most of Region

9 hours ago
WSJ: Trump Pressuring Ukraine More Than Russia

WSJ: Trump Pressuring Ukraine More Than Russia

12 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 20-10-2025 Hour: 08:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot