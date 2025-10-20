Report: RSF Operating Chemical Weapons Workshops in South Darfur

By Staff, Agencies

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly established three workshops in Nyala, South Darfur, to manufacture explosive and chemical materials, according to Sudanese outlet Almohagig. The report also alleges that drones carrying toxic payloads have been deployed against civilians in El-Fasher.

Citing local sources, Almohagig identified the sites as a facility inside the Gum Arabic Company industrial complex, another at the Al-Junaid Oil and Grease Factory in Nyala’s Domaya neighborhood, and a third assembly site west of the Ministry of Finance.

The sources claim that the RSF has been receiving chemical supplies and toxic gases by air through Nyala Airport.

The report further alleges that foreign mercenaries — including individuals from Nigeria and Uganda — are assisting the RSF, while foreign officers and engineers are supervising operations. However, the nationalities of those supervisors have not been independently confirmed.

Local reporters in El-Fasher said that an RSF drone shot down on October 8 contained a small canister believed to hold toxic gas.

Residents and resistance groups have linked similar drones to a previous attack on El Obeid, where explosive devices were reportedly fitted with chemical payloads.

Medical sources cited by local emergency committees described victims suffering from vomiting, convulsions, and respiratory distress — symptoms consistent with exposure to chemical agents.

Independent verification of the reported use or production of chemical weapons has not yet been published.