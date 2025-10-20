Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Our Forgotten Detainees: Mohammad Jawad — The Nurse Who Chose Humanity Over Safety

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
Infographic By Abir Qanso

Born in 1994, Mohammad Abdulkarim Jawad served as a nurse at Jouaiya Hospital. When the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Baas Battle] began, he refused to abandon his hometown of Aita al-Shaab.

Known for his courage and compassion, Mohammad carried out his humanitarian mission under fire, tending to the wounded mujahideen and civilians alike. His bravery came at a heavy price — he was captured by “Israeli” forces in October 2024.

Our Forgotten Detainees: Mohammad Jawad — The Nurse Who Chose Humanity Over Safety

