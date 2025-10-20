Please Wait...

Our Forgotten Detainees: Maher Hamdan — Abducted by “Israel” While Herding His Flock in Shebaa

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
Infographic By Abir Qanso

Born in 1994 and hailing from Shebaa in South Lebanon, Maher Fares Hamdan grew up surrounded by the serene slopes of Jabal Al-Sheikh.

But Maher’s devotion to his land ended in tragedy. On June 7, 2025, “Israeli” forces treacherously abducted him while he was herding his sheep. His fate remains unknown — one among many Lebanese still held in the shadows of occupation.

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

