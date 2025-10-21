Southern Lebanon Targeted By “Israeli” Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes late Monday on the areas of al-Jarmak and al-Mahmoudiya in southern Lebanon.

According to field sources, the strikes targeted open areas and agricultural land near the border, causing widespread panic among residents but no immediate reports of casualties.

The bombardment marks another escalation in the ongoing "Israeli" aggression along the southern front.

In a related development, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] opened fire from their military position in al-Sumaqa toward the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Kfar Chouba, before later launching a shell at the same vicinity.

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister [DPM] Tarek Mitri told said that the "Israeli" occupation had requested, through intermediaries back in March, to engage in political negotiations, a request which Lebanon rejected, revealing that Beirut insisted that any discussions remain limited to military representatives.

Mitri revealed that the United States had offered what it described as a mediation initiative, which Beirut initially understood would involve Washington pressuring “Israel” to abide by previously signed agreements, a commitment that never materialized.

The Lebanese DPM stated that the proposal presented by the US envoy, and accepted by Lebanon, was ultimately rejected by the "Israeli" side.

He noted that “Israel” has continued its daily violations of the cessation of hostilities agreed upon on November 27 of last year, disregarding the terms of the arrangement.

Speaking on the ongoing al-Naqoura negotiations, Mitri explained that talks remain “stuck in a loop,” as “'Israel' neither complies nor shows any genuine intention to comply” through these discussions.

"Israel" has adopted an aggressive stance against Lebanon since the ceasefire reached in November of 2024, launching near-daily aggressions, airstrikes, and surveillance missions across Lebanese lands.

One Lebanese civilian was martyred on October 18 in the southern town of Deir Kifa after an "Israeli" drone fired three missiles at a bulldozer, according to a reports citing the Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center.

On October 16, the IOF launched a series of violent airstrikes against Lebanon, marking a serious escalation and a continued violation of the ceasefire declaration that has been in place since November 27, 2024.