Lapid: ’Israel’ Faces Worst Political Crisis Ever

By Staff, Agencies

The opposition leader in "Israel" Yair Lapid stated that despite the recently signed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the occupation entity remains in the grip of its most severe political crisis ever.

Lapid also pointed to the growing number of international recognitions of a Palestinian state, which now stands at 142 countries, as well as the decision by Norway's sovereign wealth fund to divest from "Israel", including pulling its investments from several "Israeli" banks.

He also noted that several international companies have canceled their participation in projects within "Israel", adding that across Europe, "Israeli" products are being quietly removed from store shelves.

The "Israeli" opposition leader further explained that senior "Israeli" officials have already resigned from their posts, while the head of the "Israeli" Security Agency, Tzachi Hanegbi, is on the verge of leaving his position due to an impending indictment against him.

He also asserted that "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a grave mistake by not participating in the recent international conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

This closely follows an assault launched by "Israel" on Gaza, following false claims that Hamas launched an attack targeting "Israeli" forces in the Strip.

According to reporting by Ryan Grim of The Intercept, both the White House and the Pentagon rapidly became aware that the explosion was triggered when a bulldozer operated by an "Israeli" settler company struck unexploded ordnance. This conclusion directly refuted Netanyahu's claim of a Hamas tunnel attack and his assertion that Hamas fighters had emerged from tunnels.

Additionally, footage has emerged showing "Israeli" excavators actively demolishing the remaining structures of damaged buildings in Rafah, which further substantiates these claims.

Shortly after, Netanyahu announced the reopening of crossings into the Gaza Strip and the "Israeli" occupation forces announced it would reinstate the ceasefire.

Other sources verified this narrative, including US administration sources cited by The American Conservative, as well as analysis from Palestinian security specialist Younis Tirawi, the Rafah explosion was caused by an "Israeli" vehicle striking unexploded ordnance, not by Hamas.