Iran Slams Poland’s ’Meddlesome’ Remarks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hit back at Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over his “baseless claims and meddlesome remarks” against the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi made the comments in Polish on X, one day after Sikorski alleged that Iran was selling drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

The top Iranian diplomat said that in an earlier X post, he had invited Sikorski to a substantive dialogue and exchange of documents to clarify facts following the display of a drone in the British Parliament, falsely and maliciously attributed to Iran.

“Avoiding responses, repeating baseless claims, and making meddlesome remarks will not solve the problem,” he added.

Araghchi also referred to Iran’s hospitality towards the Poles during the hard times of World War II, with the country providing shelter to over 100,000 Polish people and helping them form their own army.

“The friendship between the people of Iran and Poland was proven in challenging times, and it is our duty to protect this historical and cultural heritage,” he said.

He said the Iranian nation traces its roots to a glorious and significant past and that it will build its future on the path of progress and prosperity.

On October 14, Sikorski participated in an anti-Iran presentation at the UK Parliament in cooperation with a US-"Israeli"-affiliated group, displaying the wreckage of what they claimed to be an Iranian-made drone used by Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Iran summoned Poland’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to protest Sikorski’s involvement in the anti-Iran event.

Araghchi also took to X to say that the “pathetic show” was staged by the "Israel" lobby and its supporters.

He said certain actors opposed to friendly Iran-Europe relations are creating fabricated narratives inconsistent with the long-standing ties between the two sides, including between Tehran and Warsaw.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected allegations that Tehran supplied Moscow with drones, ballistic missiles, and related technology for use in the military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly warned against the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine, saying it prolongs the conflict.