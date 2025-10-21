Hamas Expresses Readiness To Return ’Israeli’ Bodies

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas' leader Khalil al-Hayya said the Resistance group is willing to find and release the 15 bodies of captives held in the Strip if it is given more time and heavy equipment.

“We are ready to recover and hand over all the bodies [of the captives] according to the agreement; we have no desire to keep anyone with us — let them return to their relatives, and our martyrs will also return and be buried with dignity,” he said.

He added that it is difficult to reach the bodies because some are under the ground and beneath buildings, and notes that this requires time and equipment.

Hamas has long said it would require additional machinery to locate the remaining deceased captives.

Al-Hayya also said that the guarantees Hamas received from the mediators and from the United States mean that the war in Gaza has ended.

He additionally stressed that they told the mediators that the amount of aid entering Gaza must be increased.

He added that the Hamas hopes to increase the amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza in order to meet the needs of the people of this region.