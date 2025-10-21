Trump Doubts Ukraine’s Chances in War

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump does not believe Ukraine can win its war with Russia. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said “They could still win it. I don’t think they will, but they could still win it,” when asked to clarify his position on the conflict.

“I said they could win. Anything could happen. You know, war is a very strange thing. A lot of bad things happen. A lot of good things happen,” he said.

When asked about alleged Russian strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine, he replied that most of those killed were soldiers. Trump also claimed that around 5,000 to 7,000 servicemen on both sides die every week in the conflict.

Trump said last month that Ukraine might be able to regain all territory it has lost to Russia over the course of the three-year war.

Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Trump again insisted that Ukraine is bound to lose some of its “property” to Russia in the aftermath of the enduring conflict.

While Kiev has repeatedly ruled out territorial concessions, Moscow has listed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the new Russian regions among the key issues to be resolved in order to establish a lasting peace.

Since taking office, Trump has abandoned the Biden administration’s approach of maintaining diplomatic distance from Moscow. In August, Trump met with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, and last week the two leaders announced that they are preparing for another meeting in Budapest.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed readiness to facilitate the summit.