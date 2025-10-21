Japan to Elect First Female Prime Minister as Ultranationalist Takaichi Rises to Power

By Staff, Agencies

Japan’s parliament is poised to elect ultraconservative politician Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, marking a historic yet polarizing shift in Japanese politics.

Takaichi’s rise follows the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the collapse of a months-long political deadlock triggered by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s [LDP] devastating election defeat in July. Ishiba, who served just one year in office, stepped down along with his Cabinet earlier in the day, clearing the way for Takaichi’s appointment.

The LDP secured Takaichi’s premiership by striking a last-minute coalition deal with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party [JIP], also known as Ishin no Kai. The Osaka-based party’s alliance gives the ruling bloc a majority in Tuesday’s parliamentary vote, despite falling short of full control in both chambers. Analysts warn, however, that the new partnership remains fragile and could lead to a short-lived and unstable government.

“Political stability is essential right now,” Takaichi said during Monday’s coalition signing ceremony with JIP leader and Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura. “Without stability, we cannot push measures for a strong economy or diplomacy.”

The coalition agreement reflects Takaichi’s staunchly nationalist and hawkish policy agenda, including pledges to strengthen Japan’s military, pursue constitutional revision, and reinforce Tokyo’s alliance with the United States. The deal came just days after the LDP’s breakup with its longtime centrist partner, the Buddhist-backed Komeito party, which withdrew over ethics scandals and ideological differences.

Once elected, the 64-year-old leader is expected to unveil a Cabinet heavily influenced by LDP powerbroker Taro Aso and allies who backed her during the party leadership race. The JIP, however, has opted not to take ministerial posts immediately, saying it will first assess the coalition’s durability.

Takaichi faces a daunting schedule in her early days in office: a major policy address later this week, talks with US President Donald Trump, and participation in regional summits. She must also urgently respond to rising living costs and unveil a package of economic relief measures before the end of the year to restore public confidence.

Despite breaking Japan’s gender barrier at the highest political level, Takaichi is not expected to advance women’s rights or diversity initiatives. She has consistently opposed same-sex marriage, separate surnames for married couples, and reforms to the male-only imperial succession system.

A protégé of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi is anticipated to mirror his policies on defense expansion and economic revitalization, though her ability to implement them remains uncertain given her narrow political base.

Komeito’s departure from the coalition was driven partly by the LDP’s handling of slush fund scandals and concerns over Takaichi’s revisionist views of Japan’s wartime conduct. Her frequent visits to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine—seen by China and South Korea as a symbol of unrepentant militarism—have also drawn regional criticism.

Recently, Takaichi has attempted to soften her image, sending a religious offering to the shrine instead of visiting in person. Still, her record and rhetoric suggest that Japan’s first female prime minister may lead one of its most ideologically hardline governments in decades.