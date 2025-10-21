East Wing Partially Demolished for Trump’s $250M Ballroom

By Staff, Agencies

Construction crews started demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House to make way for US President Donald Trump’s planned ballroom, prompting widespread criticism on social media and beyond.

One former lawmaker even called the renovation an “​​utter desecration”.

The Washington Post, which obtained and published photos of the demolition activity and cited two eyewitnesses, reported on Monday that demolition was under way, and shared an image showing construction in progress and parts of the exterior ripped down.

Other images, including ones seen in the New York Post, also showed demolition of parts of the East Wing.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from the Guardian.

On his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump said “ground has been broken on the White House” to build the new ballroom.

“I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly,” he added.

Earlier, at a ceremony in Washington DC celebrating the NCAA champion Louisiana State University baseball team on Monday, Trump said his administration was planning to build “the most beautiful ballroom in the country”.

“I didn’t know I’d be standing here right now because, right on the other side, you have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically,” he said.

Plans for a $250M White House ballroom, one of the largest projects in a century, were revealed in July. The 90,000 sq ft space will seat 650 and be funded by Trump and anonymous donors.

Reports broke in August that work would begin in September. It is expected to be completed before the end of Trump’s second term, in January 2029.

Trump hosted a dinner for donors funding the $250M White House ballroom, revealing construction had started.

Concerns and criticisms over Trump’s renovation plans have come from lawmakers and from social media.

Democratic congressman Mark Takano of California proposed a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds for any construction or renovation at the White House during a government shutdown, unless the work is directly related to health or safety.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican member of Congress, called the renovation an “​​utter desecration”.

“If I ran for President in 2028, I’d run on taking a bulldozer to Trump’s ballroom, an utter desecration of the peoples’ house,” Walsh said in a post on X on Monday, reacting to a picture showing part of the White House being demolished.

“In fact, I’d invite the American people one weekend to bring their own sledgehammers & crowbars to the White House to help tear that abomination down.”

“Wealth & income inequality is at record highs in America, but glad we’re spending $250m on a vanity project,” said human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid.