Lebanese MP: Hezbollah Ready to Combat Any Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The member of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc – the political wing of Hezbollah – in the Lebanese parliament, Hassan Ezzedine, said Hezbollah has regained its strength and is currently at the pinnacle of its power.

Ezzedine warned that the Resistance movement is fully prepared to confront any potential threats or acts of aggression from the "Israeli" occupation, “Hezbollah is invincible and will not be defeated."

“The Resistance group continues to stand firm with steely determination and strong motivation. The movement has the rightful cause of defending the homeland, and the dignity and honor of the entire Lebanese society at its forefront,” he said.

He emphasized that "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] will withdraw from the occupied areas in southern Lebanon sooner or later.

“The Resistance Front in Lebanon has regained its strength, and is still present and standing firm. It can confront any hostile move, a possible Zionist enemy’s ground incursion or any attempts to occupy more territory [in Lebanon],” Ezzedine noted.

The Lebanese lawmaker then pointed to the latest wave of violent "Israeli" airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

“The attacks fall within the framework of psychological pressure, intimidation, and economic terrorism. They are aimed at maintaining a state of terror. The destruction of civilian vehicles and infrastructure [in southern Lebanon] will not make us surrender to the enemy’s will… The enemy cannot break our will by any means,” he said.

Ezzedine also reacted to the proposed course of negotiations between Lebanon and "Israel", “If it is just like before, and in the form of a tripartite committee to draw borders and resolve points of contention, then the government will manage the matter, as it did before."

But, he continued, if the purpose of negotiations is “to achieve peace with 'Israel', normalize, or establish relations with the Zionist enemy, then it is categorically condemned and rejected.”

“The majority of the Lebanese nation rejects and does not accept the establishment of relations with the Zionist enemy. I do not believe the government wants this either.”

Ezzedine also expressed regret that some Lebanese legislators and political figures have begun marketing the plan for negotiations with "Israel" on television channels.

After 14 months of war, "Israel" agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah on November 27, 2024, but violated it with airstrikes. Lebanon extended the ceasefire until February 18, while "Israel" maintains occupation of key sites in South Lebanon near the border.