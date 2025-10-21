Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Madagascar’s Interim President Names New Prime Minister After Military Takeover

Madagascar’s Interim President Names New Prime Minister After Military Takeover
folder_openAfrica... access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Madagascar’s Interim President, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, has appointed Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the country’s new prime minister, Reuters reported on Sunday. The move, announced on October 20, 2025, aims to stabilize the nation following a military takeover that came after weeks of mass protests.

Rajaonarivelo, a former banking executive with international experience, was chosen to help restore confidence both domestically and with international partners.

His appointment is seen as part of Randrianirina’s effort to bring technocratic expertise into the transitional government and reassure foreign observers.

Randrianirina, head of the elite CAPSAT military unit, was sworn in as interim president on October 17 following the impeachment and flight of President Andry Rajoelina.

The ouster came amid a mutiny and nationwide demonstrations driven largely by Generation Z activists protesting corruption, inequality, and collapsing public services.

As interim leader, Randrianirina pledged to oversee a civilian transition and organize elections within 18 to 24 months under a transitional security committee.

His early appointments are viewed as key to rebuilding state institutions and calming unrest.

Internationally, the African Union (AU) has suspended Madagascar in response to the military-led transition, urging a rapid restoration of constitutional order.

The United Nations and European Union have also voiced concern and are closely monitoring developments.

At a press conference on Thursday, Randrianirina described the AU’s suspension as “expected,” adding, “From now on, there will be behind-the-scenes negotiations; we’ll see how things unfold.”

interim government africa unrest Madagascar

Comments

  1. Related News
Madagascar’s Interim President Names New Prime Minister After Military Takeover

Madagascar’s Interim President Names New Prime Minister After Military Takeover

7 hours ago
US, Liberia Discuss Expanding Investment in Critical Minerals Sector

US, Liberia Discuss Expanding Investment in Critical Minerals Sector

one day ago
Report: RSF Operating Chemical Weapons Workshops in South Darfur

Report: RSF Operating Chemical Weapons Workshops in South Darfur

one day ago
UN Voices Concern Over Madagascar Power Shift After President’s Impeachment

UN Voices Concern Over Madagascar Power Shift After President’s Impeachment

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 21-10-2025 Hour: 07:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot