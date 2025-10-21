Madagascar’s Interim President Names New Prime Minister After Military Takeover

By Staff, Agencies

Madagascar’s Interim President, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, has appointed Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the country’s new prime minister, Reuters reported on Sunday. The move, announced on October 20, 2025, aims to stabilize the nation following a military takeover that came after weeks of mass protests.

Rajaonarivelo, a former banking executive with international experience, was chosen to help restore confidence both domestically and with international partners.

His appointment is seen as part of Randrianirina’s effort to bring technocratic expertise into the transitional government and reassure foreign observers.

Randrianirina, head of the elite CAPSAT military unit, was sworn in as interim president on October 17 following the impeachment and flight of President Andry Rajoelina.

The ouster came amid a mutiny and nationwide demonstrations driven largely by Generation Z activists protesting corruption, inequality, and collapsing public services.

As interim leader, Randrianirina pledged to oversee a civilian transition and organize elections within 18 to 24 months under a transitional security committee.

His early appointments are viewed as key to rebuilding state institutions and calming unrest.

Internationally, the African Union (AU) has suspended Madagascar in response to the military-led transition, urging a rapid restoration of constitutional order.

The United Nations and European Union have also voiced concern and are closely monitoring developments.

At a press conference on Thursday, Randrianirina described the AU’s suspension as “expected,” adding, “From now on, there will be behind-the-scenes negotiations; we’ll see how things unfold.”