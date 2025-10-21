Pro-’Israel’ Lobby Funding Turns Toxic for Democrats, New Poll Shows

By Staff, Agencies

Growing discontent with "Israel" among Democratic voters appears to be reshaping the party’s political landscape, as new polling suggests that financial backing from pro-"Israel" lobby groups is increasingly seen as a liability in Democratic primaries.

An internal survey by Democratic firm Upswing Strategies found that 48% of Democratic voters in key battleground districts — including Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania — said they “could never support” a congressional candidate funded by AIPAC or similar organizations. Another 28% said they held this view strongly.

By contrast, only 40% said they “could see” themselves supporting a candidate linked to AIPAC if they agreed on other issues, with just 10% feeling that way strongly.

The poll, which surveyed 850 registered Democratic voters, reflects a sharp backlash after more than two years of "Israeli" military operations in Gaza, widely condemned by rights groups as genocidal.

AIPAC, one of Washington’s most influential lobbies, spent over $28 million backing 152 Democratic candidates in 2024 and was instrumental in unseating progressives such as former Representatives Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman.

The findings, first shared by Illinois journalist Matthew Eadie of Evanston Now, have reportedly circulated among Democratic strategists ahead of several competitive primaries.

With Senator Dick Durbin’s seat opening in 2026, Illinois races are expected to be among the most closely watched, particularly for incumbents with long-standing pro-"Israel" ties.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi has received roughly $269,000 from pro-"Israel" groups since 2016, while Representative Robin Kelly has taken in about $109,000 since 2012.