Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon Must Remain Strong and Independent Amid US and ’Israeli’ Pressure

Translated by Al-Ahed News

During a speech at the launch ceremony of the book Singing and Music – Studies by His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that “Netanyahu can claim that he kills everywhere, but he cannot claim that 'Israel' is secure or that the future belongs to the 'Israeli' entity.”

Sheikh Qassem praised the leadership of Imam Khamenei, saying, “One of the blessings of this era is that Imam Khamenei is among us.” He described the current stage in the struggle against "Israel" as “marked by both pain and hope,” asserting that "Israel" has not and will not achieve its objectives.

Highlighting U.S. influence in the region, he criticized American intervention, describing it as “deeply harmful,” leading to genocide and massacres in pursuit of an expansionist agenda. He warned that Netanyahu’s vision of a “Greater Israel” aligns with the ambitions of “Greater America,” citing actions by former President Donald Trump worldwide. He also called on the US administration and "Israel" to cease threats aimed at weakening Lebanon.

On Lebanon’s national strength, His Eminence stressed that the country’s stability depends on restraining "Israel," and that Hezbollah’s arms are integral to Lebanon’s defense. He reiterated that Lebanon must remain free, dignified, independent, and strong, rejecting any notion that disarming Hezbollah would resolve national problems.

Addressing domestic governance, Sheikh Qassem held the Lebanese government accountable for protecting sovereignty, overseeing reconstruction, and ensuring citizens’ access to their finances.

He criticized officials, including the Central Bank Governor and Minister of Justice, for acting in ways that serve US and "Israeli" interests rather than the Lebanese people. “Lebanon is not a prison for its citizens under U.S. control,” he declared.

Finally, he dismissed international displays of diplomacy, noting that the recent Trump-led showcase in Sharm El-Sheikh “is not a display of peace,” signaling skepticism toward external interventions in the region.