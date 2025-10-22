Iran Intel. Unmasks Mossad Agents Posing as Journalists

By Staff, Agencies

A successful Iranian intelligence operation revealed the whereabouts of individuals linked to the "Israeli" spy agency Mossad, who would serve "Israel's" information war against the Islamic Republic.

The revelation, broadcast across national television channels on Tuesday, showed how Iranian intelligence operatives had located the precise residences of several of those either directly employed by or frequently appearing in the so-called “Iran International” anti-Iran television channel.

The broadcasts featured snapshots and details of the individuals’ actual residences in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The people included Babak Es’haghi, one of the channel’s reporters, whose whereabouts were revealed as the Fabregat Street in the occupied city of "Holon" near "Tel Aviv".

Another was Meir Javedanfar, a regular “Iran International” guest, who constantly defends the "Israeli" occupation entity and its deadly aggression, and whose house has been located inside "Tel Aviv".

Menashe Amir, born in Tehran under the original title of Manouchehr Sachmehchi, who travelled to the occupied territories before the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, was another major anti-Iran figure, whose place of residence was compromised as a result of the intelligence operation.

Amir, a decades-old broadcaster working for the entity’s radio and foreign ministry, is a self-admitted Zionist, who unashamedly admits to having been directly “appointed” by Mossad.

"Israeli" occupation forces spokesperson Kamal Penhasi, who publically boasts about functioning for a “moral, powerful, and advanced” force, was another such figure found to also live in "Holon".

“His movements are under close surveillance” by Iranian intelligence operatives, the broadcast noted.

The intelligence operation has additionally identified an entire building located on Degania Street in "Holon", where the channel’s employees are based.

Throughout the "Israeli" entity’s and its allies’ atrocities, including "Tel Aviv’s" war of genocide in Gaza that began in October 2023 as well as its and the US’s unprovoked and unlawful war on Iran in June, “Iran International” would invariably make a point of siding with the adversaries.

After the genocide claimed the lives of around 20,000 Palestinians, Amir once said the massacres “would still not amount to genocide.”

Such remarks have outraged even the expatriate Iranian oppositionists, who have been reminding the toll that such atrocities have been taking on non-combatants.

During the 12-day war, the channel would hysterically try to spread chaos throughout the Islamic Republic.

The alarmism once prompted around 450 media activists, including those opposing the Islamic Republic, to decry it as a non-professional network, demanding its boycott, and describing it as “the mouthpiece" of the Zionist entity and a terrorist entity.

Barak Ravid, a reporter working with American website Axios, once averred in a post on X, former Twitter, that “the Mossad is using this media outlet quite regularly for its information war.”